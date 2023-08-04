Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

FAMILY OUTINGS

RSVP Greater Twin Cities has opportunities for families to volunteer together at a local shelter. Help with bingo, serving meals, making sandwiches, creating snacks or assembling cleaning or hygiene kits. voamnwi.org/rsvp-greater-twin-cities

VAN DRIVER

Help Lyngblomsten take residents on various outings (no medical appointments), using the 13-passenger Lyngblomsten van. No special license required, but must pass a DOT physical (no cost to you). lyngblomsten.org

LIFE MENTOR

Assist the Redemption Project with men in prison. The program helps to reduce recidivism by offering mentoring opportunities and employment upon release. Communicate by email until release and then continue the relationship in person. Training provided. redemptionproject.org

TAGGING

Help New Day Thrift Store sort and price donated clothing. Put on hangers and tag the items for the sales floor. Children under 14 are able to volunteer with adult supervision. An opportunity for groups of eight or fewer. Little Canada location. clmonline.org

GREETERS

Help the Minnehaha Food Shelf greet clients and distribute food. Shifts are every Tuesday morning or afternoon. Assist with registration, restocking shelves and more. minnehaha.org/foodshelf.html

ADVOCACY

Breaking Free serves people who have been impacted by trafficking and prostitution, through advocacy, housing, education and immediate action. Wide range of volunteer opportunities. Some group opportunities available. breakingfree.net

FAMILY SUPPORT

Help the Rein in Sarcoma Foundation to serve on the Patient and Family Support Committee. The committee provides mentoring, social gatherings, informational resources and more for patients and families affected by sarcomas. Monthly meetings, with other gatherings throughout the year. reininsarcoma.org

SEWING

Help Living Well Disability Services by sewing absorbent scarves for clients to wear as part of their daily outfit. Pattern available. If needed, supplies provided. Dropoff in Mendota Heights. livingwell.org

DENTAL HEALTH

Through education programs and preventive services, Smile works to make sure all children care for their oral health. Dental health professionals (dentists, assistants, hygienists, etc.) are needed to volunteer with underserved communities. readysetsmile.org

SOCIAL MEDIA

Assist Twin Cities Pet Rescue by helping to create graphics, captivating posts and much more. Tech-savvy individuals needed to help with social media pages and website. This role is 100% remote, and the weekly commitment is flexible. twincitiespetrescue.org

TREEHOUSE:

Help teens form meaningful relationships and realize their true value and prevent hopelessness. TreeHouse provides safe spaces to find support and belonging. Support groups, mentoring and fun activities provide the connections. Wide range of opportunities. Fifty locations across 13 states. treehousehope.org

CAREER HELP

African Career Education and Resources (ACER) works for systemic change that advances racial and economic equity in our communities. It works in areas of health equity, economic and community development, housing justice and civic engagement. Variety of opportunities. acerinc.org

LOAVES & FISHES

Work in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators provide assistance during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers can be as young as 8 with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

FITNESS

Girls on the Run inspires girls in grades 3-8 with a program focused on skill development and appreciation for health and fitness. Work as coaches in the 10-week program. gotrtwincities.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.