Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

FAMILY FUN

A unique opportunity for families to be matched to one of the Hammer Residences (serving individuals with developmental disabilities) in the west metro area for a family fun night. Host a pizza and a movie night, game night, art and crafts or a variety of other activities. Flexible scheduling. hammer.org

GROUP VOLUNTEERING

Work at a Bridging warehouse in Bloomington or Roseville. Group size 8-12. Shifts of 2-3 hours in the afternoon. Must be at least at 14. Sort donations, load/unload trucks, roll linens and stock shelves. bridging.org

THRIFT STORE

Assist the Flying Pig Thrift Store in St. Paul. Help guests; accept, organize and price donations, create and arrange displays, and perform other duties as assigned. Training provided. flyingpigthrift.com

BLOOD DONATION

Help one of Memorial Blood Center's donor centers, 1½ hours each time. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org

ADMINISTRATION

Help Second Harvest Heartland's Senior Hunger Program. Help seniors get a box of nutritious food each month. For low-income seniors ages 60 and over. Data entry, file/scan paperwork and other tasks as needed. Weekly 3-hour shift for six months. Brooklyn Park location. volunteer.2harvest.org

HOSPICE COMPANION

Assist Ecumen Hospice by visiting hospice patients in your community. Provide social interaction. Give caregivers a break. Share musical talents. Work on legacy projects. Offer a comforting presence. Honor a life. Make an impact. Flexible schedule, 4 hours/month. Training provided. Locations across the metro area. ecumenhospice.org

FOOD DELIVERY

Assist VEAP 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. Drive the VEAP van, deliver prepackaged fresh and shelf-stable foods to seniors, participants with disabilities, as well as community members without access to transportation. Must have valid license and proof of insurance. veap.org

DONATE

Donate Good Stuff helps find a home for your used items. They work with nonprofits that can use a variety of items and they'll connect you. Declutter, donate and help the environment. donategoodstuff.org

WRITE LETTERS

Help Pinky Swear Foundation write letters to kids with cancer. Using construction paper, washable markers and colored pencils, write encouraging words and pictures to let patients know you are thinking of them. Great family activity. pinkyswear.org

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

Assist Lyngblomsten in St. Paul on Aug. 3. Help set up, serve food and transport residents (many in wheelchairs). lyngblomsten.org

YOUTH MENTOR

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County. They connect volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) with children and spend 1-4 hours a week with a child. Ongoing support and training provided. One-year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org

BUSINESS MENTOR

Meda works to help BIPOC entrepreneurs succeed. Business skills and willing to mentor Meda business clients on a pro bono basis. Must have some relevant business experience and ability to work with diverse groups of people. meda.net

FIX-IT GNERALIST

Agate Housing and Services helps people experiencing homelessness. Help clients in supportive and transitional housing. Assist with minor home repairs (not repairs that would require a license). Show tenants how to do the repairs themselves for the future. agatemn.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.