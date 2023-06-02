SOUP KITCHEN

Soup for You is a soup kitchen operating out of the basement of the old Bethany Church at 2511 E. Franklin Av. E., Mpls. Volunteers needed to welcome guests, take their orders and serve them. Shifts are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays. Facebook at Soup for You Café at Bethany

COMMITTEE

The Rein in Sarcoma Foundation needs volunteers to serve on a committee. The committee provides mentoring, social gatherings, informational resources and more for patients and families affected by sarcomas. Monthly meetings, with other gatherings throughout the year. reininsarcoma.org

SEWING

Help Living Well Disability Services by sewing absorbent scarves for clients to wear as part of their daily outfit. Pattern available. If needed, supplies provided, as well. Dropoff in Mendota Heights. livingwell.org

VIRTUAL VISITS

Wingspan Life Resources serves adults with developmental and other disabilities. Visit for 30 minutes on Zoom sessions to keep clients entertained and learning. Lead a song, play an instrument, demonstrate a craft project, teach about animals, entertain with puppets and more. Flexible scheduling. wingspanlife.org

TOY LIBRARY

The Minneapolis Toy Library is a lending program for families with children up to age 5. A sliding-scale membership fee provides opportunities to have different and interesting toys for a child. Events are held four times a month in Richfield. Help with checkin and checkout and reshelving returned toys. mplstoylibrary.org

COLLECTION DRIVE

Touchstone Mental Health assists those affected by mental illness. Hold a collection drive at your school, church or other community center to donate products. Products especially needed for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) men and women. touchstonemh.org

ADULT ASSISTANT

Northeast Contemporary Services works with adults and seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Opportunities include activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more. northeastcontemporaryservices.org

EDUCATION ASSISTANT

African Career Education & Resources (ACER) works for systemic change that advances racial and economic equity in our communities. It works in areas of health equity, economic and community development, housing justice and civic engagement. Variety of opportunities. acerinc.org

MEAL PACKING

Harvest Pack is a humanitarian organization fighting world hunger. Help with equipment (bins, scoops, bowls) that needs to be washed and stacked to dry. Need to be able to stand and lift up to 20 pounds. Flexible scheduling. harvestpack.org

HORSE RIDING

River Valley Riders provides therapeutic horseback riding opportunities for people with special needs. At the riding sessions, the main jobs are horse leader and side walker. You don't need horse experience. Must be comfortable around horses. Training provided. rivervalleyriders.org

GOLF

Assist Arc's Value Village with the Tapemark Minnesota PGA Charity Pro-Am golf tournament June 9-11 in West St. Paul. Registration, hole-in-one watching, ball spotting, guest relations and more. arcsvaluevillage.org

GREETER

Help Memorial Blood Centers in donation centers in locations across the metro. Ensure that donors' first impressions of Memorial Blood Center and the donation process are positive. Welcome donors, verify their file and explain the donation process. Must have excellent customer services skills and be computer-literate. mbc.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.