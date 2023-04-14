THRIFT STORE

Work at one of three Arc's Value Village locations to help stock the sales floor. Shifts (2-3 hours) available every day of the week. arcsvaluevillage

SPEAK UP

If you volunteer, the Minnesota Alliance for Volunteer Advancement (MAVA) wants to hear from you on how they can help you. The Volunteer Voice Gathering takes place at 12:30 p.m. on May 11 at the organization's office in St. Paul. Bring your lunch and your ideas. MAVA will supply drinks and dessert. Register at mavanetwork.org.

ASSISTANT

Donate Good Stuff helps you find a home for your used items. They work with nonprofits that can use a variety of items, and they'll connect you. Declutter, donate and help the environment. donategoodstuff.org

GROUP ACTIVITY

A great volunteer project for your group of friends or coworkers. Work as a group in a Bridging warehouse in Bloomington or Roseville. Group size: 8-12. Shifts of 2-3 hours in the afternoon. Must be at least 14 with adult supervision. Sort donations, load/unload trucks, roll linens and stock shelves. bridging.org

CAMP ASSISTANTS

Camp Odayin operates specifically for children with heart disease. Cabin counselors for residential camps in Crosslake, Minn., and Elkhorn, Wis., needed. Counselors work in pairs, live in a cabin and supervise a group of six to eight campers. Training for the five-day camp session is provided. Full medical staff assistance on site. Variety of dates. campodayin.org

TAGGING CLOTHES

Help New Day Thrift Store sort and price donated clothing. Children under 14 are able to volunteer with adult supervision. A good opportunity for small groups of eight or fewer. Little Canada location. newdaythriftstore.org

BINGO

Help Lyngblomsten in St. Paul transport residents in wheelchairs and assist while playing bingo. Help distribute prizes. Two Fridays a month. Must be vaccinated for COVID-19. lyngblomsten.org

PERFORMING ARTS

Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts industry (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. Help is needed in roles such as board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers and event management. royalguard.org

FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Help Good in the Hood with its Foodshelf-in-a-Box program. Help set up and distribute boxes. Several monthly occasions. goodinthehood.org

GREETERS

Help VEAP in Bloomington by greeting and checking in volunteers and guests, answering questions or assisting with clerical and administrative tasks. Shifts every weekday. veap.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities offers a wide range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.