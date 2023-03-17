Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

EVENT ASSISTANTS

Reach for Resources supports individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Work at the Bowl-a-thon on April 22 in St. Louis Park. Lane assistants and food severs needed. reachforresources.org

BLOOD DONORS

Donors needed at Memorial Blood Center's donor centers. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org

SUPPORT SERVICES

Fraser supports individuals dealing with mental health and developmental disability issues by providing transition and housing services for those moving to independent living. Autism services available. fraser.org

DISASTER ASSISTANTS

Provide critical services to ensure that survivors have the support needed to rebuild their lives after tornadoes, floods, fires and other disasters. Salvation Army unit travels across Minnesota, North Dakota and even the country to serve. Training provided. salvationarmynorth.org

LETTER WRITERS

Great family activity. Help Pinky Swear Foundation write letters to kids with cancer. Write encouraging words to patients. pinkyswear.org

FRONT DESK

FamilyWise Services assists families enduring poverty, abuse, mental health issues, homelessness and more. Greet clients, answer phones, receive and sort donations, additional projects as needed. Weekdays in Minneapolis. familywiseservices.org

HOUSING

Bridging serves those transitioning out of homelessness and poverty into stable housing by offering household goods and furniture. Greet clients, load/unload trucks, sort donations and more. Bloomington and Roseville locations. bridging.org

LINENS DRIVE

Help out Alliance Housing by organizing a bed linens drive. Collect new or gently used sheets, pillows and pillowcases. Great project for workplace or faith community. alliancehousinginc.org

OFFICE WORK

Al-Maa'uun serves Islamic communities in north Minneapolis with food, housing, employment and mentorship. Sort documentation and other administrative tasks. almaauun.org

FINANCE

Wings for Widows provides financial coaching for newly widowed men and women. Personalized coaching by certified financial planners. Non-CFPs may assist with administrative tasks, event support and join the board of directors. wingsforwidows.org

GROCERY HELP

Help clients of Help at Your Door by contacting seniors and taking grocery orders by phone and entering them in an online system. One to two hours a week. Use your own computer. Work from home. Training provided. helpatyourdoor.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities offers a wide range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.