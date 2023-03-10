Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GROCERY HELP

Help clients of Help at Your Door by contacting seniors and taking grocery orders by phone and entering them in an online system. One to two hours a week. Use your own computer. Work from home. Training provided. helpatyourdoor.org

DONATE YOUR STUFF

Bridging provides furniture and household goods to people transitioning to stable housing. A fee-based pickup can be arranged. Bloomington and Roseville locations. http://www.bridging.org/

MASSAGE

Avivo provides services for career education, employment, chemical and mental health. Give massages to clients across the metro area. Minimum of three hours a month for four months. Must have active license, proof of insurance and your own portable massage chair. avivomn.org

OFFICE WORK

Al-Maa'uun serves Islamic communities in north Minneapolis with food, housing, employment and mentorship. Sort documentation and other administrative tasks. almaauun.org

SEWING

Help Living Well Disability Services with sewing absorbent scarves for clients to wear. Pattern available. If needed, supplies provided. Dropoff is in Mendota Heights. livingwell.org

FINANCE

Wings for Widows provides financial coaching for newly widowed men and women. Personalized coaching by certified financial planners. Non-CFPs may assist with administrative tasks, event support and join the board of directors. wingsforwidows.org

RECEPTIONIST

FamilyWise Services assists families struggling with poverty, abuse, mental health issues, homelessness and more. Greet clients, answer phones, receive and sort donations, additional projects as needed. Weekdays in Minneapolis. familywiseservices.org

SUPPLY DRIVE

The Kids in Need Foundation supports teachers and students in financially disadvantaged schools by operating a free store for supplies. Great group opportunity to have a school supply drive. Backpacks, notebooks, crayons, markers, scissors, pencils, rulers, etc. are most needed. kinf.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities offers a wide range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.