Home repairs

Agate Housing and Services helps people experiencing homelessness. Help clients in supportive and transitional housing. Assist with minor home repairs (not repairs that would require a license). Show tenants how to do the repairs themselves for the future. agatemn.org

Driver

Assist Help at Your Door to transport seniors to appointments or errands using your car. Two times a month or as often as you'd like, with a weekday schedule that you determine. helpatyourdoor.org

Mentor

Meda works to help BIPOC entrepreneurs succeed. Must have some relevant business experience and ability to work with diverse groups of people. meda.net

Thrift store

Assist at one of three Arc's Value Village stores. Help stock the sales floor and merchandise/organize. Shifts available seven days a week. Shifts are two to three hours. arcsvaluevillage.org

Meal assistant

Assist Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators provide assistance during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers can be as young as 8 years old with adult supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

Adoption help

Bellis serves as a welcoming community for all involved with adoption. Through classroom speaking, volunteers help to shine a light on the positive outcomes involved with adoption. Volunteers with personal stories are needed. Assistance with office and events. mybellis.org

Hospice aide

Help Moments Hospice to give families respite by going into their home and connecting with the patient. Activities includes reading aloud, sitting quietly, watching a movie, baking cookies, playing a game, writing cards, feeding birds, folding laundry, planting a window box or saying prayers. Patients in locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. momentshospice.com

Bilingual speakers

VEAP is in need of English/Spanish speakers. VEAP provides basic needs and social services programs in the south metro area. Speak with clients by phone, help them in connecting to services, setting appointments or by in-person interactions when the clients come in for services. Three- to four-hour shifts, weekdays. veap.org

Teach from home

Literacy Minnesota is seeking volunteers to lead remote learning classes of adult immigrants and refugees to speak, listen, read and write English. No experience or diploma needed; training provided. Must be at least 18, able to commit two to three hours a week for three months and comfortable using Zoom. Work with a staff person who provides detailed lesson plans. www.literacymn.org

Role models

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County who are in need of positive role models. It connects volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) with children; spend one to four hours a week with a child, doing low-cost activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One-year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org

Find more:

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.