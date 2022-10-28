Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Meals for Ukraine

Feed My Starving Children still needs volunteers to set up and pack meals Oct. 28-29 to ease hunger and food insecurity in and around Ukraine, Afghanistan and Somalia. The event will be held at AIM Academy, 2831 12th Av. S., Mpls., next to the Abubakar As-Saddique mosque. Sign up at give.fmsc.org/aimacademy.

Patient, family support

Help Rein in Sarcoma Foundation by mentoring, assisting in social gatherings and sharing informational resources with patients and families affected by these often misdiagnosed bone and soft tissue cancers. Monthly meetings, with other gatherings throughout the year. reininsarcoma.org

Dishwashing help

Harvest Pack is a humanitarian organization fighting world hunger. Clean bins, scoops and bowls. Must be able to stand and lift up to 20 pounds. Flexible scheduling. harvestpack.org

Therapy dog trainer

Canine Inspired Change offers therapy dog prep and training classes. Once your dog has completed therapy dog training, you can register and volunteer to work with vulnerable youth who have experienced trauma and social isolation. canineinspiredchange.org

Hairdresser, barber

Avivo provides haircuts to clients across the metro area, primarily in Minneapolis. Minimum of three hours a month for four months. Must have active Minnesota license. avivomn.org

Layout designer

The Foundation for Essential Needs supports Minnesota food shelves. Experience in layout design, architecture or interior design is helpful. Work with food shelves to assess current layout and make recommendations and plans. Ten to 20 hours per food shelf design. Work remotely but occasional meetings with clients. ffen.org

Homeowner help

Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners. A wide variety of positions. Handyman, light carpentry and skilled home maintenance. Further opportunities in the office, at events and more. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org

Thrift store assistant

Help out Neighbors Inc. in South St. Paul. The Clothes Closet thrift store is open to the public and also provides free clothing and household items to clients in need. Sort and tag donations and assist customers. Weekdays. neighborsmn.org

Front desk greeter

FamilyWise Services helps families struggling with poverty, abuse, mental health issues, homelessness and more. Greet clients, answer phones, sort donations and additional projects as needed. Weekdays in Minneapolis. familywiseservices.org

Brighten holidays

Avivo's annual holiday outreach matches community members with Avivo families to provide holiday gifts. Of special need: new boots, coats and gloves. As a supporter of Adopt-A-Family, your care, kindness and nurturing of families and kids changes lives. avivomn.org.

AARP tax aid

Volunteers needed to provide free tax-filing help to those who need it most. No tax experience needed. Training starts in December, approximately 40 hours, three to four hours per week, through January. Apply by Nov. 21. aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-227-7669

Find more:

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.