Tonight's series opener between the Twins and Tampa Bay isn't on Bally Sports North, the team's usual television and web streaming home. Instead, it will be one of the MLB games included in a package with Apple TV+.

Here's how fans can watch the game tonight:

No subscription is needed, but you will need to have a device that plays Apple TV+ or go to tv.apple.com on your browser, where you can get a free trial of the service. From the MLB.TV app, tap on Apple TV+ Game to be redirected to the Apple TV app.

A list of devices, streaming services and gaming consoles that can access Apple TV+ is here.

If you need to know more, tap here for a list of frequently asked questions.