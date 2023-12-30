Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Texas and Washington will meet in the Sugar Bowl for a chance to play in the national championship game. The unbeaten and second-seeded Huskies are Pac-12 champions and led by Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. Quarterback Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns won the Big 12 title. The winner will advance to the national title game Jan. 8 in Houston against either Alabama or Michigan, who play each other in the Rose Bowl.

The two teams also met in the postseason last year with Washington beating the Longhorns 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl. The stakes are much bigger this time around. It's the first time Texas has made the College Football Playoff and Washington's second appearance (2016).

Here's how to watch Texas vs. Washington:

When does Texas play Washington?

The game is Monday, Jan. 1, with kickoff at 8:45 p.m. Eastern.

What channel is the Texas vs. Washington game on?

ESPN will broadcast the game.

How to stream Texas vs. Washington

Viewers whose services includes ESPN or ESPN+ can watch on the network's streaming platforms. Other streaming services include: Fubo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu + Live TV.

Where is the Sugar Bowl?

The Sugar Bowl is at the Super Dome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

