Adding doors, drawers and shelves turned a little-used closet into a bar area, just in time for the holidays. Curate a selection of vintage and/or new glassware, liquor and greenery to finish the look and make it practical and festive — perfect for ringing in the New Year.

Top row

Left: clear decanter, $45, studiobstyle.com; vintage glass and gold decanter (pair), $19, stillwaterantiquesmall.com.

Middle: Set of four martini glasses, $30, staplesmillantiques.com; set of six gray Rialto glasses, $60 per pair; midcentury ombre martini glasses, set of four, $76, Brick + Linen, locations in Stillwater and Wayzata, bricklinen.com.

Right: glass whiskey decanter, $40, westelm.com; vintage glass and gold decanter pair, $19, stillwaterantiquesmall.com.

Middle row

Left: Riedel merlot decanter, $49, and Oregon wine decanter, $50, crateandbarrel.com.

Middle: Soba glass candle holders, $10 each, crateandbarrel.com; various liquors including Northland vodka, Copperwing gin, Jefferson's whiskey, Bulleit bourbon, Corzo tequila, Cointreau, all widely available; vintage carved deer sculpture, $38, stillwaterantiquesmall.com; glass garland, similar ones $164, etsy.com.

Lower middle row

Left: Vintage black pitcher, $24, American Gothic Antiques, Stillwater.

Middle: small Cruz vase, $53, Escritoire square tray, $203, bricklinen.com; vintage gold ice bucket, $30, stillwaterantiquesmall.com; vintage footed textured brown goblets, $24 for set of six, themallofstpaul.weebly.com.

Right: tall glass vase, $20, goodwill.org.

Bottom row

Left: amethyst vase, $13, midtownantiques.com.

Right: tall decanter, $24, themallofstaul.weebly.com; charcoal pitcher, stylist's own.