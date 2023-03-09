See more of the story
  • Plan shopping trips to stay within a budget
  • Make the most of food already at home
  • Pay attention to sales, discounts and promotions
  • Purchase low-cost ingredients
  • Consider switching to store brand
  • Price compare favorite foods across stores
  • Lessen food waste by using frozen vegetables and proteins
  • Simplify recipes; buy fewer ingredients
  • Find smaller or discounted cuts of meat