Across the state, people are taking measures to save vulnerable species at risk of extinction. Here's what you can do.

Volunteer

Volunteer with the Anoka Sand Plain Rare Plant Rescue Program by filling out this online form, or calling the Anoka Conservation District at 763-434-2030.

Donate

Support organizations working to protect the Anoka Sand Plain such as the nonprofit Great River Greening at 651-665-9500.

Consider conservation options for private land through groups such as the Minnesota Land Trust at 651-647-9590.

Donate to the state's Nongame Wildlife Program.

At home

Share your story

The Star Tribune is continuing to report on Minnesota's biodiversity crisis and the people struggling to head off extinction for the state's most vulnerable animals and plants. Please share feedback, questions and suggestions by using the form below.