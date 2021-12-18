It's hard to resist the holiday messaging to buy gifts — and lots of them — to make the season brighter and more fulfilling.

However, supply chain disruptions may make this year's shopping stressful, especially for parents looking to buy toys in short supply. Shortages aside, going overboard on gifts for your kids could create budget stress and unintentionally set unrealistic expectations for years to come.

A budget is crucial to keeping spending in check. If you're struggling to figure out a realistic holiday budget, review previous years' spending.

"You can literally pull up your credit card statements from last November and December if you want to get a general sense of where your money went," says Andrea Woroch, a money-saving expert focusing on advice for mothers. Contemplate whether you want to repeat that spending pattern or if it left you stressed when January rolled around.

Things get lost in overflowing toy boxes. Taking inventory of what you already have is a great way to figure out what your kids need and an opportunity to set aside items they've outgrown.

Items in good condition can be donated or sold in online marketplaces to other parents looking to catch a deal.

Gifts bought weeks or even months ago may have fallen off your radar — especially if you've hidden them well. Before hitting the stores, make a list of previous purchases.

"If you're not writing down what you bought, you're going to forget what you had," says Woroch, who suggests using an app called Santa's Bag — although a note on your phone or old-fashioned pen and paper can work just as well. Tracking purchases throughout the season can help prevent overspending.

Another strategy is buying fewer toys and focusing on what supports your child's development, which is especially important for younger children. Kathryn Humphreys, an assistant professor in Vanderbilt University's Department of Psychology and Human Development, suggests finding toys that allow collaboration and open-ended play.

Woroch suggests purchasing a subscription box for kids for a "gift that keeps on giving" after the holidays are over. There are tons of options for kids that deliver everything from art projects, Montessori toys and diverse books each month. Some of these services might be running holiday promotions, so be on the lookout for a deal.

It's hard for parents to resist comparing themselves to others, especially when social media feeds are overloaded with holiday photos. Just remember, you don't know what's going on behind the scenes.

Barroso writes for NerdWallet.