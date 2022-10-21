Introduction: A massive exhale from St. Paul as the Wild rallied for their first win of the season, 4-3 over Vancouver on Thursday. Still, head coach Dean Evason saw plenty of things to clean up — with hopes that getting that first victory could be the key to unlocking better play.
6:00: Wolves vs. Jazz on Friday has plenty of intrigue.
9:00: Star Tribune men's basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins the show to help explain how the Gophers and head coach Ben Johnson landed the No. 13-ranked recruit in the country, a 7-1 shot blocker from California named Dennis Evans.
28:00: The blockbuster traded Thursday of Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers is more evidence that teams see the NFC as wide open for the taking. Will the Vikings make a deadline move, too?
