Some of them love former President Donald Trump, and some can't stand him.

After a statewide callout for voters, the Star Tribune invited six Minnesota conservatives for a discussion on the 2024 presidential election.

They shared their opinions about some of this year's top issues: Immigration, the economy, political polarization and more.

Here's what they had to say, less than four months away from Election Day.

Joe Bridges, 61, Miltona

The farm equipment sales rep does not like the extremes of either party. He's not sure if he can bring himself to vote for President Joe Biden, but he definitely will not vote for Trump.

"I grew up working on a farm. The people were Republicans, and that sort of rubbed off on me. I feel like the Republican Party has passed me by. I'm extremely troubled by the coarseness of not just society but both political parties, their extreme viewpoints. I have a neighbor down the road with a, 'F Biden' flag, and I think, 'What possible redeeming value is there in having that type of attitude?'"

Bridges said he's also concerned about isolationist views among some Republicans.

"I'm troubled by seemingly turning our back on other democratic nations — Trump's lack of support for NATO. Now to say, 'Do your own thing, take care of yourself,' I think that's sad and short-sighted."

"The Republican Party used to be fiscally conservative: That's certainly an issue for me, the deficit, which has fallen by the wayside. There should be orderly immigration."

AK Kamara, 40, Forest Lake

Initially not a fan of Trump, Kamara now believes he's "one of the best presidents of my lifetime." Kamara is also a Minnesota delegate to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week, and was elected the state GOP's national committeeman for 2028.

"I would crawl over broken glass to vote for Trump. I don't care if he gets convicted, 30 more felonies, 300 more felonies," he said.

Heading into November, immigration and the economy are the top issues he's thinking about. Though he ardently supports Trump, he thinks everyone's voice should be heard at the polls.

"I'll always turn out. I'll never not vote because I think every American should do it," he said. "Because if you want to have a society that functions, you don't want a king and you don't want a theocracy. The people in every community need to take some ownership and say, 'I need to go out and have my voice be heard.'"

Sue Keator, 68, Edina

The retiree and election judge is worried about crime — "The riots made me just so angry" — and security at the southern border. She said she sees people who are homeless in her community and wonders why the U.S. isn't focusing more on its own problems.

"Until everybody that is legally here, you know, the citizens and the legal immigrants, until they're all taken care of and our veterans are taken care of, don't let anybody else in," Keator said. "We've got enough problems taking care of our own."

The importance of voting was instilled in Keator at an early age. She said Election Day should be a work holiday so everyone can participate.

Keator said she will "absolutely" vote for Trump over Biden, "if things are the way they are today."

"I am not a Trumper, though," Keator said.

She said she'd also vote for Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris if Biden were to exit the race. Other candidates she would be interested in are independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Nikki Haley and Tulsi Gabbard.

Daniel McMonigal, 64, Cannon Falls

The retired telecommunications professional said he is worried about the future of the country and the problems his granddaughter and other children will inherit.

Increasing federal debt. Drug trafficking. A public education system he fears is in decline and focused on political "indoctrination."

"Our children, we're failing them. We're falling behind," McMonigal said. "And then the danger of the lack of law and order and the crime."

McMonigal, who describes himself as a "constitutional conservative," said he could never vote for a Democrat because of how the party has changed over the past 20 years. He doesn't like Minnesota's politics, criticizing Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL-controlled Legislature for spending most of a historic $17 billion state budget surplus last year.

Trump, he said, has an "obnoxious personality." McMonigal said he doesn't excuse it, but he chalks it up to the former president being a New Yorker.

He said he's "absolutely voting for Trump."

"I do think that he's one of the most patriotic presidents in my lifetime. I think he's right up there with Reagan and Eisenhower."

Donna Schiff, 68, Prior Lake

Schiff, a longtime election judge, describes herself as politically conservative but strives "to look for the right thing to do" and is open to both sides of the political spectrum.

"If it happens to be a Democratic idea and I think it's right, I will do it. But generally speaking, I vote Republican," she said.

Right now, Schiff is leaning toward voting for Trump. Schiff was a Nikki Haley supporter, but without her in the race, she isn't left with many options. However, if Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar ran for the White House, Schiff said she would vote for her.

"I don't like everything that Trump says. I would hold my nose and vote for him. At the current time, if Biden was running, I absolutely could not vote for him because I disagree with almost everything he's done," Schiff said.

Ted Storck, 88, Morris

The U.S. Navy veteran and former small-town radio station owner voted for Trump twice but now dislikes both candidates.

"I'm a Republican because I'm against the nanny state: Everybody takes care of you from the time you were born to your grave. We need more people that take care of themselves. I'm for less government. I was a Republican all my life. I voted for one Democrat in my life, and that was John Kennedy. But I'm disturbed on where our Republican Party has gone or is going."

Storck said his top issue is Ukraine.

"I'm afraid that if Trump gets in that he's going to do what he says and ask for Ukraine to give back to Russia what they're already taken over. I spent a year in Vietnam, 28 years in the Navy and the Navy Reserves. We need a strong military. We gotta stop Putin. We gotta stop China and Iran. I'm worried he's not going to do that. He's a loose cannon."

"I'm a conservative, but I think Trump is out for himself and not for the country, and that worries me a lot."

Storck said he could potentially vote for a Democrat, but would "have to hold my nose and do it."

