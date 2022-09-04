Join the Star Tribune and a gathering of arts leaders, influencers and fans for a discussion on how art can connect with audiences in a profoundly changed world. After George Floyd's murder and the pandemic shutdowns, how are Twin Cities organizations making us think, helping us process and maybe giving us escape? How are they growing new, more diverse audiences? What challenges are they still facing, and is there any good that has come out of the tumultuous past couple of years?

Star Tribune critic Chris Hewitt will moderate a panel including Katie Luber, director of Mia; Chris Harrington, president of the Ordway Center for Performing Arts; Mark Valdez, artistic director of Mixed Blood Theatre, and Michelle Miller Burns, president of the Minnesota Orchestra.

Date: Sept. 20.

Time: 6-7 p.m. reception; 7-8 p.m. forum.

Where: Mia Reception Hall and Atrium 3.

Tickets: https://tickets.artsmia.org/events/0182f066-8f57-27b0-0af1-75e116e54210