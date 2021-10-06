Stocks are closing slightly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors recovered from an early stumble.
The market turned around after Senator Mitch McConnell offered Democrats a short-term extension of the debt ceiling, relieving some of the uncertainty over a possible government default.
The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq closed higher. Energy prices retreated and bond yields edged lower.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 17.83 points, or 0.4%, to 4,363.55.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102.32 points, or 0.3%, to 34,416.99.
The Nasdaq rose 68.08 points, or 0.5%, to 14,501.91.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.36 points, or 0.6%, to 2,215.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 6.51 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow is up 90.53 points, or less than 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 64.79 points, or 0.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 26.63 points, or 1.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 607.48 points, or 16.2%.
The Dow is up 3,810.51 points, or 12.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,613.63 points, or 12.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 240.14 points, or 12.2%.