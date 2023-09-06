Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stocks fell on Wall Street, continuing a weak stretch on this holiday-shortened week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday. The Dow fell 198 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite gave back 1.1%. Declines in several big technology stocks, including Apple, weighed on the market.

Treasury yields rose following data showing the U.S. services sector remains strong. Roku rose after saying it would cut 10% of its staff. The company also raised its forecast for quarterly revenue.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 31.35 points, or 0.7%, to 4,465.48.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198.78 points, or 0.6%, to 34,443.19.

The Nasdaq composite fell 148.48 points, or 1.1%, to 13,872.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 6.17 points, or 0.3%, to 1,874.28.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 50.29 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is down 394.52 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 159.34 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 46.54 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 625.98 points, or 16.3%.

The Dow is up 1,295.94 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,405.99 points, or 32.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 113.04 points, or 6.4%.