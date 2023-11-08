Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stocks drifted to another mixed close as Wall Street continues to recalibrate following its sharp recent swings.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Wednesday, its third straight day of quiet trading. The Dow slipped 40 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%.

Eli Lilly jumped after getting U.S. approval for a weight-loss drug, while Warner Brothers Discovery sank after reporting a worse loss for the last quarter than expected. The 10-year Treasury yield eased, which helped to calm financial markets broadly. Crude oil prices continued to slump further and are back to where they were in July.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.40 points, or 0.1%, to 4,382.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.33 points, or 0.1%, to 34,112.27.

The Nasdaq composite rose 10.56 points, or 0.1%, to 13,650.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 19.08 points, or 1.1% to 1,714.07.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 24.44 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 50.95 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 172.13 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 46.64 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 543.28 points, or 14.1%.

The Dow is up 965.02 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,183.93 points, or 30.4%

The Russell 2000 is down 47.18 points, or 2.7%.