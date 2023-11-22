Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, keeping the market on track for a fourth straight weekly gain.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Wednesday, the Dow added 184 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%. Nvidia fell even after reporting blowout profits. The stock has more than tripled this year amid rapid growth in demand for its chips in artificial intelligence applications.

Crude oil prices closed lower after OPEC postponed a meeting to discuss production cuts to next week. Trading was muted ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. U.S. markets will be open for half a day on Friday.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 18.43 points, or 0.4%, to 4,556.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 184.74 points, or 0.5%, to 35,273.03.

The Nasdaq composite rose 65.88 points, or 0.5%, to 14,265.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.28 points, or 0.7% to 1,795.54.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 42.60 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 325.75 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 140.38 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.23 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 717.12 points, or 18.7%.

The Dow is up 2,125.78 points, or 6.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,799.37 points, or 36.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 34.29 points, or 1.9%.