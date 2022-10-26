Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Stock ended mixed on Wall Street as investors weighed the latest batch of earnings reports, including weak results from several heavyweight technology companies.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday after shedding an early gain, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2%. The Dow ended just barely in the green, thanks in part to a big jump in Visa. Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market.

Google's parent company slumped after its ad sales slowed dramatically. Microsoft also fell. Long-term Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Steady gains in those yields have sent mortgage rates sharply higher this year.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 28.51 points, or 0.7%, to 3,830.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.37 points, or less than 0.1%, to 31,839.11.

The Nasdaq fell 228.12 points, or 2%, to 10,970.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.18 points, or 0.5%, to 1,804.33.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 77.85 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is up 756.55 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 111.28 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 62.09 points, or 3.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 935.58 points, or 19.6%.

The Dow is down 4,499.19 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,673.98 points, or 29.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 440.98 points, or 19.6%.