Wall Street dropped after big U.S. companies delivered a mixed set of profit reports and rising Treasury yields tightened the vise further on the stock market.

Worries about war in the Middle East also dragged on the market Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 332 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1.6%.

Crude oil prices jumped following a deadly explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip. Gold kept rising as investors looked for safer investments. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to touch its highest level since 2007.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 58.60 points, or less than 1.3%, to 4,314.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 332.57 points, or 1%, to 33,665.08.

The Nasdaq composite fell 219.44 points, or 1.6%, to 13,314.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 37.24 points, or 2.1% to 1,728.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 13.18 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 5.21 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 92.93 points, or 0.7%

The Russell 2000 is up 9.10 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 475.10 points, or 12.4%.

The Dow is up 517.83 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,847.82 points, or 27.2%

The Russell 2000 is down 32.44 points, or 1.8%.