Most of Wall Street ticked higher as the bond market calmed down following some sharp swings.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Tuesday and nearly returned to its record set at the end of last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.1%.

GE Healthcare Technologies was one of the market's top stocks after reporting better profit than expected, and Palantir Technologies soared as it continues to ride Wall Street's frenzy around artificial intelligence. They helped offset a drop for FMC, whose profit fell short of forecasts. Treasury yields eased after charging higher in recent days.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 11.42 points, or 0.2%, to 4,954.23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.24 points, or 0.4%, to 38,521.36.

The Nasdaq composite rose 11.32 points, or 0.1%, to 15,609.00.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 16.39 points, or 0.8%, to 1,953.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 4.38 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 133.06 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 19.96 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.10 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 184.40 points, or 3.9%.

The Dow is up 831.82 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 597.65 points, or 4.0%.

The Russell 2000 is down 73.45 points, or 3.6%.