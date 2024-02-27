Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stocks held relatively steady on Wall Street near their record levels.

The S&P 500 managed a gain of 0.2% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.

Macy's rose after unveiling a restructuring plan, and Norwegian Cruise Line steamed higher on hopes for a stronger 2024. Chevron weighed on the Dow amid worries that its pending takeover of Hess may be facing a threat. Treasury yields were mixed in the bond market after a report showed that confidence among U.S. consumers unexpectedly weakened. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 4.31%

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.65 points, or 0.2%, to 5,078.18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.82 points, or 0.2%, to 38,972.41.

The Nasdaq composite rose 59.05 points, or 0.4%, to 16,035.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 27.14 points, or 1.3%, to 2,056.11.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 10.62 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 159.12 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 38.48 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 39.42 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 308.35 points, or 6.5%.

The Dow is up 1,282.87 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,023.95 points, or 6.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 29.03 points, or 1.4%.