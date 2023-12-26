Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street at the start of a holiday-shortened week. Tech and industrial companies climbed, and energy companies rose along with oil prices.

The S&P 500 and the Dow each rose 0.4%, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.5%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 3.90%.

Biotech company RayzeBio doubled after agreeing to be acquired by pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Wall Street closed its eighth straight winning week with a quiet finish on Friday following reports showing inflation is on the decline even as the economy appears stronger than expected.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 20.12 points, or 0.4%, to 4,774.75

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 159.36 points, or 0.4%, to 37,545.33.

The Nasdaq composite rose 81.60 points, or 0.5%, to 15,074.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 25.23 points, or 1.2%, to 2,059.19.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 935.25 points, or 24.4%.

The Dow is up 4,398.08 points, or 13.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,608.09 points, or 44%.

The Russell 2000 is up 297.95 points, or 16.9%.