Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stocks ended mostly lower after an afternoon hiccup on Wall Street as trading remains unsettled ahead of key reports on inflation and corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% after wavering down, up, then back down again. The Nasdaq fell 1.1% and the Dow ended just barely in the green. The S&P 500 marked its fifth straight loss as worries grow that a recession may be looming.

The International Monetary Fund, a global lending agency, further stoked those fears when it cut its forecast for global growth next year to 2.7%, down from the 2.9% it estimated in July.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.55 points, or 0.7%, to 3,588.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.31 points, or 0.1%, to 29,239.19.

The Nasdaq fell 115.91 points, or 1.1%, to 10,426.19.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1 point, or 0.1%, to 1,692.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 50.82 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is down 57.60 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 226.21 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.23 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,177.34 points, or 24.7%.

The Dow is down 7,099.11 points, or 19.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,218.78 points, or 33.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 552.40 points, or 24.6%.