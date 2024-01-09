Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Most of Wall Street slipped, giving back some of the big gains from the day before.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% Tuesday, coming off its best day in nearly two months. The Dow lost 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite edged up 0.1%.

Roughly three out of four stocks in the S&P 500 ended lower, but Nvidia rallied to another record. It's one of Wall Street's most influential stocks because of its massive size and helped to limit the S&P 500's losses. Treasury yields held relatively steady, while oil prices recovered some of their sharp losses from the day before.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 7.04 points, or 0.1%, to 4,756.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157.85 points, 0.4%, to 37,525.16.

The Nasdaq composite rose 13.94 points, or 0.1%, to 14,857.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.97 points, or 1.1%, to 1,968.04.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 59.26 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 59.05 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 333.64 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 16.89 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 13.33 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 164.38 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 153.64 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 59.04 points, or 2.9%.