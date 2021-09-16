Stocks couldn't hold on to a brief afternoon gain and wound up ending mostly lower Thursday.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to eke out a small gain. More stocks fell than rose in the S&P 500, and most of the index's sectors took slight losses. Industrial and health care companies did the worst, while some retailers rose after the government reported a surprise gain in retail sales last month.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 6.95 points, or 0.2%, to 4,473.75.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.07 points, or 0.2%, to 34,751.32.
The Nasdaq rose 20.39 points, or 0.1%, to 15,181.92.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.54 points, or 0.1%, to 2,232.91.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 15.17 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is up 143.60 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 66.43 points, or 0.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 5.37 points, or 0.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 717.68 points, or 19.1%.
The Dow is up 4,144.84 points, or 13.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,293.64 points, or 17.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 258.06 points, or 13.1%.