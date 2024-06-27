Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stocks inched higher on Wall Street as markets wait for a key report on inflation.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite added 0.3%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. Walgreens Boots Alliance sank more than 22% after reporting results that fell shy of forecasts and cutting its outlook. The company said it could close hundreds more stores in the next three years.

Treasury yields fell in the bond market. The government releases a closely watched report on inflation on Friday that could influence the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.97 points, or 0.1%, to 5,482.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.26 points, or 0.1%, to 39,164.06.

The Nasdaq composite rose 53.53 points, or 0.3%, to 17,858.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.22 points, or 1%, to 2,038.34.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 18.25 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 13.73 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 169.32 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 16.31 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 713.04 points, or 14.9%.

The Dow is up 1,474.52 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,847.33 points, or 19%.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.27 points, or 0.6%.