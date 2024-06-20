Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

U.S. stock indexes edged back from their records, weighed down by a rare dip for Wall Street darling Nvidia, following a mixed set of reports on the economy.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Thursday from its all-time high set before Wednesday's holiday for financial markets. The Nasdaq composite also pulled back from its record, falling 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average beat the market with a gain of 0.8%.

Nvidia gave up an early gain and fell 3.5% to put at risk an eight-week winning streak. Treasury yields climbed in the bond market to add some pressure on stocks.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 13.86 points, or 0.3%, to 5,473.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 299.90 points, or 0.8%, to 39,134.76.

The Nasdaq composite fell 140.64 points, or 0.8%, to 17,721.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.84 points, or 0.4%, to 2,017.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 41.57 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 545.60 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 32.70 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.23 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 703.34 points, or 14.7%.

The Dow is up 1,445.22 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,710.24 points, or 18.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.68 points, or 0.5%.