Wall Street ticked mostly higher as investors consider both the upsides and downsides of the U.S. economy remaining stronger than feared.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Thursday after wobbling between small gains and losses. The Dow added 0.8% and the Nasdaq ended just barely lower, less than 0.1%.

Yields jumped after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster at the year's start than estimated. Fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week.

The data are a positive for investors because they suggest a growing economy can support corporate profits. They could also mean higher interest rates, however.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 19.58 points, or 0.4%, to 4,396.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 269.76 points, or 0.8%, to 34,122.42.

The Nasdaq composite fell 0.42 points, less than 0.1%, to 13,591.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.88 points, or 1.2%, to 1,881.59.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 48.11 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 394.99 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 98.92 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 59.96 points, or 3.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 556.94 points, or 14.5%.

The Dow is up 975.17 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,124.85 points, or 29.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 120.35 points, or 6.8%.