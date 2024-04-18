Tap the bookmark to save this article.

U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed close following more reports showing the economy remains stronger than expected.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% Thursday. The slight dip sent it to a fifth straight loss for its longest such streak since October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.5% following a mixed set of profit reports from big companies.

Treasury yields rose following the stronger-than-expected economic data. Not only is the number of layoffs across the country remaining relatively low, an index of manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region showed growth unexpectedly accelerated.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.09 points, or 0.2%, to 5,011.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.07 points, or 0.1%, to 37,775.38.

The Nasdaq composite fell 81.87 points, or 0.5%, to 15,601.50.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.99 points, or 0.3%, to 1,942.96.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 112.29 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is down 207.86 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 573.59 points, or 3.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 60.22 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 241.29 points, or 5.1%.

The Dow is up 85.84 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 590.15 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 84.12 points, or 4.1%.