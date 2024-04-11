Jumps for Big Tech stocks helped U.S. stock indexes claw back much of their slide from the day before, when worries that interest rates may stay high for a while rocked Wall Street.
The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite jumped 1.7% to set a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down by less than 0.1%.
Apple was the strongest single force pushing the market upward, and Amazon climbed to set a record, topping its prior high set in 2021. In the bond market, Treasury yields were relatively steady following some mixed data on the economy.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 38.42 points, or 0.7%, to 5,199.06.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.43 points, or less than 0.1%, to 38,459.08.
The Nasdaq composite rose 271.84 points, or 1.7%, to 16,442.20.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.21 points, or 0.7%, to 2,042.60.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 5.28 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow is down 444.96 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 193.68 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 20.87 points, or 1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 429.23 points, or 9%.
The Dow is up 769.54 points, or 2%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,430.85 points, or 9.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 15.53 points, or 0.8%.