Stocks extended their push into record heights on Wall Street, led by big gains in chipmakers.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Thursday to set an all-time high for a third straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.2%.

Both also added to their records set a day before. Micron led chipmakers after reporting blowout results for its latest quarter that easily surpassed analysts' expectations. Reddit shares soared in their first day of trading. They helped offset a drop for Apple, which got hit with an antitrust suit from the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.91 points, or 0.3%, to 5,241.53.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 269.24 points, or 0.7%, to 39,781.37.

The Nasdaq composite rose 32.43 points, or 0.2%, to 16,401.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.68 points, or 1.1%, to 2,098.56.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 124.44 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is up 1,066.60 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 428.66 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 59.24 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 471.70 points, or 9.9%.

The Dow is up 2,091.83 points, or 5.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,390.48 points, or 9.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 71.49 points, or 3.5%.