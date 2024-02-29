Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Wall Street closed out its fourth winning month in a row with more record highs.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Thursday, beating the all-time high it set last week. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9%, besting its record set in 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%.

Yields eased in the bond market after a closely followed inflation report showed prices across the country rose pretty much as expected last month. The data kept intact hopes that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates in June. Tech companies including Nvidia and Microsoft helped lead the market's gains.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 26.51 points, or 0.5%, to 5,096.27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.37 points, or 0.1%, to 38,996.39.

The Nasdaq composite rose 144.18 points, or 0.9%, to 16,091.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.54 points, or 0.7%, to 2,054.84.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 7.47 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 135.14 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 95.10 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 38.15 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 326.44 points, or 6.8%.

The Dow is up 1,306.85 points, or 3.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,080.57 points, or 7.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.77 points, or 1.4%.