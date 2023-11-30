Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stocks ended mostly higher on Wall Street and closed out November with big gains.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Thursday. The index rose 8.9% in November, its biggest monthly gain in more than a year. The Dow jumped 520 points with an assist from Salesforce, which reported better-than-expected results and raised its outlook. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.

The stock market has been mostly rising in recent weeks as investors hope the Federal Reserve is finally done raising interest rates. Those hopes got more support with a report showing that the Fed's preferred measure of inflation cooled last month.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.22 points, or 0.4%, to 4,567.80

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 520.47 points, or 1.5%, to 35,950.89.

The Nasdaq composite fell 32.27 points, or 0.2%, to 14,226.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.21 points, or 0.3% to 1,809.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 8.46 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 560.74 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 24.64 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 1.52 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 728.30 points, or 19%.

The Dow is up 2,803.64 points, or 8.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,759.74 points, or 35.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 47.77 points, or 2.7%.