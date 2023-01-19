Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Stocks fell on Wall Street as worries build that the U.S. may be headed for a painful recession.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% The Dow and the Nasdaq also fell. Reports showed weakness in several areas of the economy, including the housing industry and manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region, though they weren't as bad as expected and the job market appears to remain healthy.

They follow worse-than-expected readings a day earlier on retail sales, a cornerstone of the economy, and industrial production. Altogether, they show an economy slowing under the weight of last year's blizzard of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.01 points, or 0.8%, to 3,898.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 252.40 points, or 0.8%, to 33,044.56.

The Nasdaq fell 104.74 points, or 1%, to 10,852.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.02 points, or 1%, to 1,836.35.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 100.24 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is down 1,258.05 points, or 3.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 226.89 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 50.69 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 59.35 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 102.69 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 385.79 points, or 3.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 75.10 points, or 4.3%.