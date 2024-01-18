Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Wall Street bounced back to recoup almost all the losses it suffered earlier in the week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% following back-to-back drops that kicked off this holiday-shortened week. The Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.3%.

Big Tech stocks led the way, including Apple, which flipped its loss for the week so far into a gain. Chip companies were also strong after chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor gave a better-than-expected revenue forecast. Treasury yields were mixed and holding steadier after jumping earlier in the week. That eased the pressure on stocks.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 41.73 points, or 0.9%, to 4,780.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 201.94 points, or 0.5%, to 37,468.61.

The Nasdaq composite rose 200.03 points, or 1.3%, to 15,055.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.49 points, or 0.5%, to 1,923.65.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 2.89 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 124.37 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 82.89 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 27.31 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 11.11 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 220.93 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 44.30 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 103.42 points, or 5.1%.