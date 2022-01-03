Wall Street got 2022 off to a solid start with more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Every major index made gains. Apple rose and closed just below a market capitalization of $3 trillion, after briefly trading slightly above that level. Technology companies and banks were among the biggest winners.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 30.38 points, or 0.6%, to 4,796.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 246.76 points, or 0.7%, to 36,585.06.

The Nasdaq rose 187.83 points, or 1.2%, to 15,832.80.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 27.24 points, or 1.2%, to 2,272.56.