U.S. stocks ticked to the edge of records as Wall Street's momentum keeps pushing it upward.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.3% Monday but finished just shy of its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to its own record, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.4% to end a bit short of its high.

Some of the market's best performing areas were ones that do best when former President Donald Trump's chances for re-election look better. Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Trump's Truth Social platform, soared by nearly a third. Bitcoin and longer-term Treasury yields also rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.87 points, or 0.3%, to 5,631.22.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210.82 points, or 0.5%, to 40,211.72.

The Nasdaq composite rose 74.12 points, or 0.4%, to 18,472.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 38.76 points, or 1.8%, to 2,187.02.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 861.39 points, or 18.1%.

The Dow is up 2,522.18 points, or 6.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,461.21 points, or 23.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 159.95 points, or 7.9%.