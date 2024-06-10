Tap the bookmark to save this article.

U.S. stocks drifted to a slightly higher close ahead of a week with several top-tier reports on inflation due, as well as the Federal Reserve's latest meeting on interest rates. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Monday, topping the record it set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite ticked up 0.3%, also a setting an all-time high. Energy stocks rose as oil prices regained some of their sharp losses. A buyout of Diamond Offshore Drilling by rival Noble also helped lift the industry. European stocks fell following surprise results in elections for the European Parliament.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.80 points, or 0.3%, to 5,360.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.05 points, or 0.2%, to 38,868.04.

The Nasdaq composite rose 59.40 points, or 0.3%, to 17,192.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.06 points, or 0.2%, to 2,031.61.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 590.96 points, or 12.4%.

The Dow is up 1,178.50 points, or 3.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,181.18 points, or 14.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.54 points, or 0.2%.