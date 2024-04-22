Tap the bookmark to save this article.

U.S. stocks have clawed back some of their losses from last week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Monday to recover more than a quarter of last week's rout. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.1%.

Technology stocks led the way as yields stabilized in the bond market. Bank stocks were also strong following better profits than expected from Truist Financial and others. They helped offset a drop for Tesla, which announced more cuts to prices over the weekend. Tesla is one of roughly 150 companies in the S&P 500 set to report its earnings this week.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 43.37 points, or 0.9%, to 5,010.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 253.58 points, or 0.7%, to 38,239.98.

The Nasdaq composite rose 169.30 points, or 1.1%, to 15,451.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.82 points, or 1%, to 1,967.47.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 240.77 points, or 5%.

The Dow is up 550.44 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 439.95 points, or 2.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 59.60 points, or 2.9%.