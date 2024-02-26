Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stocks drifted lower on Wall Street, pulling the market slightly below the record highs it reached last week.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% Monday. The benchmark index is still on track for its fourth straight winning month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%.

Domino's Pizza jumped to one of the market's biggest gains after reporting stronger profit than expected. Amazon slipped after officially joining the Dow. Japanese stocks set more records. Treasury yields ticked higher, but the bond market was mostly quiet, which helped to keep the stock market calm.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 19.27 points, or 0.4%, to 5,069.53.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.30 points, or 0.2%, to 39,069.23.

The Nasdaq composite fell 20.57 points, or 0.1%, to 15,976.25.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.28 points, or 0.6%, to 2,028.97.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 299.70 points, or 6.3%.

The Dow is up 1,379.69 points, or 3.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 964.90 points, or 6.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 1.89 points, or 0.1%.