Stocks slipped on Wall Street ahead of some key reports this week on the job market that might provide more insight into the Federal Reserve's thinking about interest rates.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Monday. The index is coming off its best month in more than a year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%.

Alaska Airlines slumped after it said it would buy Hawaiian Airlines. Spotify jumped after announcing its third round of layoffs this year. Treasury yields were higher and crude oil prices edged lower.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 24.85 points, or 0.5%, to 4,569.78

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.06 points, or 0.1%, to 36,204.44.

The Nasdaq composite fell 119.54 points, or 0.8%, to 14,185.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.37 points, or 1% to 1,882.02.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 730.28 points, or 19%.

The Dow is up 3,057.19 points, or 9.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,719.01 points, or 35.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 120.77 points, or 6.9%.