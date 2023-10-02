Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Most stocks closed lower Monday as the constrictor of higher interest rates tightened its coils around Wall Street.

Slumps for oil-and-gas stocks weighed on the market after crude prices gave back some of the sharp gains made since the summer. More than three out of four stocks within the S&P 500 fell alongside them, but gains for Apple and other influential Big Tech stocks helped to support indexes.

Treasury yields rose further into heights unseen in more than a decade.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 0.34 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,288.39.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.15 points, or 0.2%, to 33,433.35.

The Nasdaq composite rose 88.45 points, or 0.7%, to 13,307.77

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 28.28 points, or 1.6% to 1,756.82.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 448.89 points, or 11.7%.

The Dow is up 286.10 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,841.29 points, or 27.1%

The Russell 2000 is down 4.43 points, or 0.3%.