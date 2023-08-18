Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Wall Street limped to the finish line of its third losing week in a row.

The S&P 500 barely budged Friday, ending the day down by less than 0.1%. It lost more than 2% for the week, like other U.S. indexes.

The Dow edged up 25 points, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%.

August has been rough for the stock market, which has given back more than a quarter of the S&P 500's torrid gains for the year's first seven months. That's in part because a swift rise in yields has forced investors to reconsider whether stocks got too expensive.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.65 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,369.71.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.83 points, or 0.1%, to 34,500.66.

The Nasdaq composite fell 25.16 points, or 0.2%, to 13,290.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 9.36 points, or 0.5%, to 1,859.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 94.34 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is down 780.74 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 354.07 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 65.69 points, or 3.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 530.21 points, or 13.8%.

The Dow is up 1,353.41 points, or 4.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,824.29 points, or 27%.

The Russell 2000 is up 98.18 points, or 5.6%.