Stocks drifted higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its fourth winning week in a row.

The benchmark index edged up 0.1% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain and the Nasdaq composite rose. Tesla was at the front of the market, rallying 4.1% after announcing that General Motors electric vehicles will be able to use much of the company's extensive charging network beginning early next year.

Investors are looking ahead to next week's potentially market-moving events, including the Federal Reserve's next meeting on interest rates and updates on inflation.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.93 points, or 0.1%, to 4,298.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.17 points, or 0.1%, to 33,876.78.

The Nasdaq composite rose 20.62 points, or 0.2% to 13,259.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.07 points, or 0.8%, to 1,865.71.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 16.49 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 114.02 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 18.38 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 34.80 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 459.36 points, or 12%.

The Dow is up 729.53 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,792.66 points, or 26.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 104.46 points, or 5.9%.