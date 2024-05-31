Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Stocks ended mostly higher on Wall Street, closing out the market's latest winning month.

The S&P 500 shook off a midday slump and ended 0.8% higher Friday. Drops for Nvidia and other technology stocks held back the Nasdaq composite, leaving that index just barely in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.5%.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market after a key measure of inflation remained steady last month. That could help bolster the Federal Reserve's confidence that inflation is sustainably heading down toward its target, something the central bank says it needs before cutting its benchmark interest rate.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 42.03 points, or 0.8%, to 5,277.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 574.84 points, or 1.5%, to 38,686.32.

The Nasdaq composite fell 2.06 points, or less than 0.1%, to 16,735.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.53 points, or 0.7%, to 2,070.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 27.21 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 383.27 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 185.78 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 0.46 points, or less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 507.48 points, or 10.6%.

The Dow is up 996.78 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,723.66 points, or 11.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 43.05 points, or 2.1%.