Stocks ended with very slight gains on Wall Street as investors close out a quiet week highlighted by a batch of mostly mixed corporate earnings reports.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq all gained 0.1% Friday. Among the companies that reported results, hospital operator HCA Healthcare rose after raising its full-year profit outlook, while consumer products giant Procter & Gamble gained after its quarterly profit beat estimates.

More earnings reports are in store next week from major companies such as Coca-Cola, Amazon, American Airlines and Boeing.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.73 points, or 0.1%, to 4,133.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.34 points, or 0.1%, to 33,808.96.

The Nasdaq composite rose 12.90 points, or 0.1% to 12,072.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.81 points, or 0.1%, to 1,791.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 4.12 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 77.51 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 51.01 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 10.35 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 294.02 points, or 7.7%.

The Dow is up 661.71 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,605.97 points, or 15.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.26 points, or 1.7%.